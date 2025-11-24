Jeffrey Buckley Sells 1,252 Shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $197,190.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,409,430. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Jeffrey Buckley sold 300 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $46,875.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,365 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $387,836.35.

On Friday, August 29th, Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.25. 57,599,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,838,592. The stock has a market cap of $386.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.83.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CICC Research lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

