Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.20 and last traded at $89.62. 24,503,631 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 18,546,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKLO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa America raised shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Oklo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.

Oklo Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.96 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.08.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $33,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,780,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,913,801.48. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 92,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total transaction of $8,658,589.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 75,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,922.74. This represents a 54.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 503,323 shares of company stock valued at $53,914,143 over the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Oklo in the first quarter valued at $358,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Oklo by 1,409.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,063,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

