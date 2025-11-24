Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.42. 77,303,122 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 22,735,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVLT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Datavault AI to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The firm has a market cap of $690.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 94.61% and a negative net margin of 1,309.82%.The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett Moyer sold 130,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $52,301.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,117,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,066. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVLT. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter valued at $1,294,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter valued at $416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datavault AI in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

