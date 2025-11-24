Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 236000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canadian Spirit Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.