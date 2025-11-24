Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 3.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.54 and last traded at $33.32. 27,622,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 47,865,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,486.32. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,724,000. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $147,631,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $150,395,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 596.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,437,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

