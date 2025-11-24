Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 3.6% – Time to Buy?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $285.06 and last traded at $284.85. 13,392,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 14,426,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,833,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,980,614,000 after purchasing an additional 168,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after buying an additional 6,180,445 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,401,448,000 after acquiring an additional 541,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,935,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,171,445,000 after buying an additional 130,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,591,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,516,692,000 after acquiring an additional 544,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

