Solaris Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Solaris Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 51736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Solaris Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 644,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Resources in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company’s flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

