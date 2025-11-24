Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 5.9% – What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $171.80 and last traded at $169.28. 7,409,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 8,728,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.28.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,594,306. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Vertiv by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Vertiv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 37.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

