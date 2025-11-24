Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Up 10.4% – Time to Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.00 and last traded at $91.90. Approximately 50,608,708 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 15,236,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBIS. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Nebius Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 3.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Nebius Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

