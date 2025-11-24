Maria Victoria Wong Sells 9,801 Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $748,600.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 33,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,525.88. This trade represents a 22.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maria Victoria Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.24. 26,529,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,206,998. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 31,167 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $51,643,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,062,790 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,716,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 34,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

