Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Insider Sylebra Capital Llc Sells 8,081 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 8,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $1,263,221.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,756,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,574,673.12. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sylebra Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Friday, November 21st, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 3,046 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.10, for a total transaction of $472,434.60.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 3,772 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $589,563.60.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $4,668,900.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 6,246 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $1,012,851.36.

On Thursday, November 6th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 23,157 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $3,981,846.15.

On Monday, November 3rd, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,513 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $305,641.13.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total value of $58,872,000.00.

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ:PI traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.44. The stock had a trading volume of 463,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,749. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $247.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -357.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 11.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.71 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Impinj from $217.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna set a $255.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on PI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at about $1,332,840,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 304.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 972,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,184,000 after buying an additional 731,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,580,000 after acquiring an additional 393,685 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,431,000 after acquiring an additional 214,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,259,000.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.