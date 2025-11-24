Matthew Kaufman Sells 20,867 Shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Kaufman sold 20,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $2,005,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 239,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,042,377.50. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Roblox Stock Performance
Shares of RBLX stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.57. 11,920,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,408,730. The company has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.34 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.95 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 target price on shares of Roblox and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.41.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
