Matthew Kaufman Sells 20,867 Shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Kaufman sold 20,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $2,005,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 239,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,042,377.50. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.57. 11,920,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,408,730. The company has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.34 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.95 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 15,059.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after acquiring an additional 136,441 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,816,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter valued at $1,273,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Roblox by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 target price on shares of Roblox and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

