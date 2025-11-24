International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading 28.6% Higher – Here’s Why

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) shares rose 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 339,782 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 114,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

International Lithium Stock Up 14.3%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 43.32, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of -0.16.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

