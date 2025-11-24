Shyam Sankar Sells 19,004 Shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,969,375.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,435,312.50. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shyam Sankar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $24,577,509.28.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.25. The stock had a trading volume of 57,599,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,838,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.71 billion, a PE ratio of 386.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

