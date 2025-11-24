Insider Selling: Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Insider Sells 35,099 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.26, for a total value of $6,993,826.74. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,829.30. This represents a 58.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $4,847,943.87.

On Friday, November 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total value of $4,823,841.33.

On Thursday, October 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $5,522,558.58.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.20, for a total value of $5,594,866.20.

On Thursday, September 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total value of $5,448,456.09.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.45, for a total value of $5,729,481.45.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET traded up $7.53 on Monday, reaching $193.91. 4,517,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of -646.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.05. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.42 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. JMP Securities set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cloudflare from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after buying an additional 41,095 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $2,389,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 60.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

