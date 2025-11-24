Reviewing Oriental Rise (NASDAQ:ORIS) & Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Oriental Rise (NASDAQ:ORIS – Get Free Report) and Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oriental Rise and Darling Ingredients, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Rise 1 0 0 0 1.00 Darling Ingredients 1 4 7 1 2.62

Darling Ingredients has a consensus target price of $44.11, suggesting a potential upside of 30.82%. Given Darling Ingredients’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Darling Ingredients is more favorable than Oriental Rise.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

94.4% of Darling Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Darling Ingredients shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oriental Rise and Darling Ingredients”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Rise $15.01 million 0.18 $2.09 million N/A N/A Darling Ingredients $5.84 billion 0.91 $278.88 million $0.67 50.33

Darling Ingredients has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Rise.

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Rise and Darling Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Rise N/A N/A N/A Darling Ingredients 1.84% 2.41% 1.09%

Summary

Darling Ingredients beats Oriental Rise on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Rise

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd. engages in the cultivation, processing, and sale of tea leaves and tea products. It operates through the Primarily-Processes Teas and Refined Teas segments. The company was founded by Chun Sun Wong, Wai Kwong Fong and Deming Zhou on January 25, 2019 and is headquartered in Ningde, China.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. The company also collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as collagen, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings, and hides. In addition, it recovers and converts used cooking oil and animal fats, and residual bakery products into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. Further, the company provides environmental services, including grease trap collection and disposal services to food service establishments. It primarily operates under the Rendac, Sonac, FASA, Ecoson, Rousselot, Gelnex, and CTH brand names. The company was formerly known as Darling International Inc. and changed its name to Darling Ingredients Inc. in May 2014. Darling Ingredients Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

