Cantor Equity Partners (CEP) & Its Peers Financial Survey

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEP – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cantor Equity Partners to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantor Equity Partners N/A -12.06% 0.23% Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Cantor Equity Partners has a beta of -5.68, suggesting that its share price is 668% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cantor Equity Partners’ rivals have a beta of -0.09, suggesting that their average share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cantor Equity Partners and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantor Equity Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 255 268 217 3 1.96

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 122.44%. Given Cantor Equity Partners’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cantor Equity Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cantor Equity Partners N/A $1.54 million -234.17 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors $41.37 million -$18.84 million 69.77

Cantor Equity Partners’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cantor Equity Partners. Cantor Equity Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cantor Equity Partners rivals beat Cantor Equity Partners on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cantor Equity Partners

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

