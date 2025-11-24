Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) & Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Head-To-Head Survey

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kerry Group and Mondelez International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kerry Group $7.50 billion 1.93 $728.69 million N/A N/A Mondelez International $37.65 billion 1.93 $4.61 billion $2.67 21.04

Analyst Recommendations

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Kerry Group.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kerry Group and Mondelez International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kerry Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mondelez International 1 7 14 0 2.59

Mondelez International has a consensus price target of $68.32, indicating a potential upside of 21.58%. Given Mondelez International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mondelez International is more favorable than Kerry Group.

Dividends

Kerry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Mondelez International pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Mondelez International pays out 74.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mondelez International has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Mondelez International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Kerry Group has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mondelez International has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Kerry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Mondelez International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Mondelez International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kerry Group and Mondelez International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A Mondelez International 9.38% 14.16% 5.33%

Summary

Mondelez International beats Kerry Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases. It operates in Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's brand portfolio includes Oreo, Ritz, LU, CLIF Bar, and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone chocolate. It serves supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores, and other retail food outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, distribution centers, third party distributors, and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents. The company also sells products directly to businesses and consumers through e-retail platforms, retailer digital platforms, as well as through its direct-to-consumer websites and social media platforms. Mondelez International, Inc. was formerly known as Kraft Foods Inc. and changed its name to Mondelez International, Inc. in October 2012. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

