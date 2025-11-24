Cencora (NYSE:COR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $370.00 and last traded at $371.9860, with a volume of 966291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $365.68.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.09.

The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.29.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.64, for a total transaction of $1,868,397.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 65,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,105,113.44. The trade was a 7.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $14,099,338 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Cencora by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.6% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 70.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cencora by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

