International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading 28.6% Higher – Here’s Why

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 28.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 339,782 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 114,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

International Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a current ratio of 43.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$10.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of -0.16.

About International Lithium



International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

Featured Articles

