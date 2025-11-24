GlobalData (LON:DATA) Trading Up 12.2% – Time to Buy?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 112.50 and last traded at GBX 111.50. 7,594,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average session volume of 2,284,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DATA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of GlobalData from GBX 195 to GBX 170 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 price objective on shares of GlobalData in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 price target on shares of GlobalData in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 225.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £795.53 million, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 139.72.

In other news, insider Graham Lilley bought 23,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 per share, with a total value of £29,951.25. Also, insider Michael Danson sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150, for a total transaction of £30,000,000. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,027,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,095,900. 64.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

