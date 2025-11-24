Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.8301 and last traded at $0.8480. Approximately 1,992,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,169,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8899.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Down 5.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $608.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.30.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.49 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Wheels Up Experience

In related news, COO David L. Holtz sold 36,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $106,048.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 954,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,421.68. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Briffa sold 86,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $106,779.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 866,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,004.10. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 335,692 shares of company stock valued at $747,340 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 77.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Unconventional Investor LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

Further Reading

