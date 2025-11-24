iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,428,651 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 414% from the previous session’s volume of 472,916 shares.The stock last traded at $22.1450 and had previously closed at $22.14.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBDV. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 949,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 260,892 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 385,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,301 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 38,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 188,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 296,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.