Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$53.08 and last traded at C$52.54, with a volume of 1877220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.96.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QBR.B. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. National Bankshares downgraded Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Desjardins raised their target price on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. Quebecor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 37.44%.

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.

