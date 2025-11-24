Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading 10.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) traded up 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.8050. 2,888,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 4,697,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

AAOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.130–0.040 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 410.7% in the second quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 1,408,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,115 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $7,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

