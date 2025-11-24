Humacyte (HUMA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ: HUMA) recently:

11/21/2025 – Humacyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Humacyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Humacyte had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Humacyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Humacyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Humacyte was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/13/2025 – Humacyte had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Humacyte had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Humacyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2025 – Humacyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Humacyte had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

