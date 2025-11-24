BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (ZPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.2%

TSE ZPS traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$12.50. 2,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,645. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$12.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.44.

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of a short-term provincial bond index, net of expenses.

