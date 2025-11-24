Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 775 and last traded at GBX 890, with a volume of 5786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 880.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Up 1.1%

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £145.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 919.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 961.04.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

