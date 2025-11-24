Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 775 and last traded at GBX 890, with a volume of 5786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 880.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Up 1.1%
Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
