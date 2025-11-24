Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 333,176 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 144,940 shares.The stock last traded at $20.1510 and had previously closed at $20.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYIEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank raised shares of Symrise to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

