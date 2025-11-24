Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Land Securities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53. 390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

