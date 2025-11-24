Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Stock Price Up 16.2% – What’s Next?

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 252,576 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 197,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Greenlane Renewables Trading Up 10.8%

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The firm has a market cap of C$32.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.92, a P/E/G ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 4.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.55 million during the quarter. Greenlane Renewables had a negative return on equity of 88.83% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. Analysts forecast that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.000286 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

In related news, Director Candice Alderson sold 142,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$34,161.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 97,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,485.44. This trade represents a 59.26% decrease in their position. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,683 shares of company stock valued at $50,862. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Renewables Inc is a provider of biogas upgrading systems. Its systems produce clean, renewable natural gas from organic waste sources, including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste, suitable for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

