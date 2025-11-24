High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$13.23 and last traded at C$13.26, with a volume of 34325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.28.
HLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of High Liner Foods from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of High Liner Foods and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$20.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, High Liner Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.63.
High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of C$346.63 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.9858934 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
