Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 122 and last traded at GBX 122, with a volume of 174746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.

Springfield Properties Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of £145.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 12.66 EPS for the quarter. Springfield Properties had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 4.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Springfield Properties PLC will post 8.1103001 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Springfield Properties

About Springfield Properties

In related news, insider Sandy Adam sold 127,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 119, for a total value of £152,199.81. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,767,899 shares of company stock valued at $204,099,981. Insiders own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

The Springfield Group is one of the largest homebuilders in Scotland. Made up of six well-established and respected brands –Springfield Properties, Springfield Partnerships, Dawn Homes, Walker Group, Tulloch Homes and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes – we deliver high quality, energy efficient homes across multiple tenures for people that need them.

Featured Articles

