Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.4650, with a volume of 11167576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

PACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 336.40%.The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 891.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,478 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.7% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

