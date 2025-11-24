South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 95000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
South Star Battery Metals Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$11.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23.
About South Star Battery Metals
South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. It also owns 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.
