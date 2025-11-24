Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Insmed stock on October 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM traded up $8.17 on Monday, hitting $206.93. 15,649,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,251. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.05. Insmed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $208.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.Insmed’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Insmed by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 2.9% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 11.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 59.6% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.78, for a total value of $4,985,951.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,889.56. This trade represents a 33.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $1,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 262,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,190,318.25. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 252,922 shares of company stock valued at $43,533,383 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $125.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.53.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

