Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 589246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Forsys Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of -0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.52.

Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Forsys Metals

Forsys Metals Corp is involved in the business of exploring, acquiring and developing mineral properties. The group has determined that it has one operating segment, the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and gold mineral properties. Its principal focus is on bringing its wholly-owned Norasa Uranium Project into production.

