Insider Selling: Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Sells 2,640 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Kong Phan sold 2,640 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $59,426.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 228,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,336.41. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kong Phan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 29th, Kong Phan sold 1,003 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $24,072.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Kong Phan sold 4,544 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $90,289.28.

NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $21.06. 4,898,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,946,294. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Confluent had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $298.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFLT. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Confluent from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $163,667,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 3,646.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,108,000 after buying an additional 4,773,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at $89,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,347,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,675,000 after buying an additional 2,970,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 895.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,408,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,682,000 after buying an additional 2,166,196 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

