Insider Selling: Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Director Sells 5,133 Shares of Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 5,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $205,987.29. Following the sale, the director directly owned 166,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,343.46. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,183 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $994,728.50.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 47,442 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,898,154.42.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,922 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $273,903.54.

On Monday, November 17th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 81,987 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $3,327,852.33.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 62,610 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $2,478,103.80.

On Friday, October 24th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 311,000 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $12,284,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SION traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.38. 415,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,839. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.11.

Sionna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000.

SION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jones Trading started coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

