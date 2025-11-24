iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$168.67 and last traded at C$168.57, with a volume of 108891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$166.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded iA Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$151.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on iA Financial from C$175.00 to C$178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$146.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$165.43.

iA Financial Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$160.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$149.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$3.91 earnings per share for the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of C$6.67 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 11.6187564 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pierre Miron sold 20,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.60, for a total transaction of C$3,011,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$737,930.20. This trade represents a 80.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Philippe Sarfati sold 2,318 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.30, for a total transaction of C$380,847.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,750 shares of company stock worth $3,628,141. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

Further Reading

