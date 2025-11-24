ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 505,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 258,681 shares.The stock last traded at $146.7850 and had previously closed at $141.34.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Trading Up 4.1%

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.12.

Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 141.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.