Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Sonova Holding (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 248,634 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 510% from the previous session’s volume of 40,769 shares.The stock last traded at $48.4350 and had previously closed at $48.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONVY. BNP Paribas began coverage on Sonova in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Rothschild Redb raised Sonova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Sonova to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.01.

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

