Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Loomis AB (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.30, but opened at $38.9350. Loomis shares last traded at $38.9350, with a volume of 317 shares traded.

Loomis Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of -1.55.

Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $812.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.06 million. Loomis had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.73%.

Loomis Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives.

