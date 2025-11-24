Hemnet Group (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Hemnet Group AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 1014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hemnet Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hemnet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HMNTY
Hemnet Group Price Performance
About Hemnet Group
Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a residential property platform in Sweden. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hemnet Group
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Hemnet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemnet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.