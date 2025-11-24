Hemnet Group (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Hemnet Group AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 1014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hemnet Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hemnet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a residential property platform in Sweden. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

