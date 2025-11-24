IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44 and last traded at GBX 44, with a volume of 46851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.01.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 price target on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IG Design Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 120.
IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.
Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.
