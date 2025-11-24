Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.90 and last traded at GBX 47, with a volume of 441532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 price objective on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 130.

Get Flowtech Fluidpower alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLO

Flowtech Fluidpower Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £29.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90.

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX (0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flowtech Fluidpower had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowtech Fluidpower plc will post 14.2535211 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.