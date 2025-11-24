Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.5860. Approximately 558,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 748,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 3.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.33 million. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.9% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 95.7% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 822,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 402,250 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,851,000 after buying an additional 433,824 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after buying an additional 146,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

