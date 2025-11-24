Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 and last traded at GBX 0.08, with a volume of 76792828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08.

Premier African Minerals Stock Down 6.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.04.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.