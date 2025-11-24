North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 1.7%

TSE NOA traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,135. The firm has a market capitalization of C$564.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$16.78 and a twelve month high of C$31.67.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$317.25 million for the quarter. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 4.0597484 earnings per share for the current year.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd is Canada’s provider of heavy civil construction and mining contractors. The company has provided services to the oil, natural gas and resource companies.

