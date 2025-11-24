Steven Vattuone Sells 4,392 Shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 4,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $23,277.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 579,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,770.60. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Monday, November 24th, Steven Vattuone sold 3,821 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $20,174.88.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Steven Vattuone sold 20,116 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $111,442.64.

On Monday, September 8th, Steven Vattuone sold 4,195 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $23,408.10.

On Friday, September 5th, Steven Vattuone sold 5,251 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $28,985.52.

On Thursday, September 4th, Steven Vattuone sold 6,394 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $35,294.88.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Steven Vattuone sold 3,549 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $19,271.07.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Steven Vattuone sold 3,222 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $18,043.20.

ON24 Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE ONTF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 917,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,971. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $225.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of ON24

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. ON24 had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.87 million. ON24 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.060 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,659,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after buying an additional 329,715 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in ON24 by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ON24 by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 830,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 127,010 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ON24 by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 710,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 13.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 102,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on ON24 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ON24

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.